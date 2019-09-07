Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Comparing side by side

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.26 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.87 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has 4.45% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.