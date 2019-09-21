Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Contrasting side by side

Both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.60 N/A -0.26 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.65 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.