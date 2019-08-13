Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.64 N/A -0.26 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.74 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 28.27% and 24.55% respectively. Competitively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.