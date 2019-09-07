Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.26 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.30 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.27% and 30.17% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.