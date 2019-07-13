Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the rivals is 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.