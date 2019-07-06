Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Comparing side by side

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.73 N/A -0.26 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.56 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.