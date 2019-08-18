Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.56 N/A -0.26 0.00 Evercore Inc. 89 1.50 N/A 8.17 10.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Evercore Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $89 consensus price target and a 12.89% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.27% and 94.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.