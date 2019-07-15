Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Comparison side by side

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.89 N/A -0.26 0.00 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.31 N/A 0.27 33.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.27% and 13.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.