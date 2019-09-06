Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Contrasting side by side

Both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.26 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.77 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.