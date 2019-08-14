Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Reaches $17.51 After 8.00% Up Move; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Raised Its Morningstar (MORN) Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Morningstar Inc. (MORN) stake by 4.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 2,734 shares as Morningstar Inc. (MORN)’s stock rose 6.93%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 67,734 shares with $8.53 million value, up from 65,000 last quarter. Morningstar Inc. now has $6.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.98. About 29,604 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 03/05/2018 – OZ MINERALS LTD OZL.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.00 FROM A$7.80; RATING REDUCE; 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.8 FROM A$2.7; RATING HOLD; 24/05/2018 – PRWeb: Financial Fitness Group Expands Morningstar Relationship to Launch New Financial Education Solution for Financial; 06/04/2018 – Morningstar Announces Availability of Proxy Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Three U.S. Funds; Upgrades Eight Funds; Downgrades Ten Funds in April 2018; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q Rev $243.5M; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD SGR.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.40 FROM A$4.30; RATING REDUCE; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 18/04/2018 – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.48 FROM A$8.30; RATNG HOLD

The stock of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 18.58% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 149,698 shares traded or 81.20% up from the average. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMEH News: 15/05/2018 – Apollo Medical Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $ 0.06; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Medical Holdings Reports 46% Revenue Growth Year Over Year For The 1st Quarter Of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMEH); 15/05/2018 – APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Medical Holdings 1Q Rev $124.2M; 02/04/2018 Apollo Medical Holdings Reports Its Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC AMEH.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 46 PCT TO $124.2 MLNThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $628.78 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $18.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AMEH worth $50.30 million more.

More notable recent Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kaskela Law LLC: Investigation of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders â€“ AMEH – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Medical Holdings Reports Revenue Of $130.0 Million For The Second Quarter Of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) Share Price Is Up 15% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMEH) ROE Of 11% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AMEH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

As of December 8, 2017, Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. was acquired by Network Medical Management, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction. The company has market cap of $628.78 million. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. operates as a physician-centric integrated population health management firm in the United States. It has a 67.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers hospitalist, intensivist, and physician advisor services; managed care services; lab and imaging services; cardiology and pulmonary services; and hospice care, palliative care, and home health services.