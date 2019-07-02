Apollo Management Holdings LP Trimmed Its Holding in Lennar (Call) (LEN) as Stock Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $493,740

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, down from 173,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 12.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 2.84M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Inv Limited Co accumulated 61,911 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Institute For Wealth Lc has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management has 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Albion Fincl Grp Ut has 2.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baskin Fincl Svcs owns 177,441 shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley accumulated 2,207 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc New York has 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,340 shares. 15,900 were reported by Snow Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt stated it has 193,673 shares. Stillwater Invest Llc accumulated 6,992 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 13,466 shares to 139,013 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

