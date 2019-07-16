Apollo Management Holdings LP Trimmed Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Stake by $12.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hamlin Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $403,920

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 737,243 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 5,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 493,412 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87 million, down from 498,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.66 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments Inc has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 93,531 shares. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 158,350 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Boys Arnold & Inc accumulated 1.71% or 141,654 shares. Keating Counselors owns 1.84% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,374 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt reported 101,881 shares or 3% of all its holdings. 13,446 were accumulated by Acropolis Invest Management Llc. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt invested in 36,613 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Advisor Limited Co reported 70,848 shares stake. Schafer Cullen Cap Management invested in 1.94% or 1.64M shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Castleark Ltd Liability Com owns 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,530 shares. St Johns Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 18,607 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.26% or 42,205 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset owns 151,933 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.58M for 10.36 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 301,400 shares. Moreover, Burke & Herbert Retail Bank & has 0.3% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 19,996 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cornerstone Cap stated it has 119,514 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 511,680 are owned by Punch Associate Inv Management. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.24M shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Delaware holds 0.76% or 616,570 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 139,850 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Carroll Fin Assoc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 101,748 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 304,520 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd owns 1,254 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Bankshares Trust Division accumulated 32,400 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

