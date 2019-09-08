Apollo Management Holdings LP Stake in Sprint (Put) (S) Boosted as Valuation Rose; Holder Vigilant Capital Management Has Increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 7,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 263,414 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 256,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.77M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year; 20/04/2018 – AERO ENGINE MAKER CFM GE.N SAF.PA SAYS ISSUES NEW SERVICE BULLETIN FOR ENGINE TYPE INVOLVED IN SOUTHWEST LUV.N ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – The manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NOT AWARE OF ANY ISSUES WITH AIRPLANE, ENGINE; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor Increases, As Traffic Growth Outpaces Capacity — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Capacity Rose 2.4%; 17/04/2018 – Developing: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after reported fire and bang that came from one of the plane’s engines; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 11.25M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 12/03/2018 – SPRINT SAYS BASE INDENTURE & SPECTRUM LEASE AMENDED; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AT ‘BBB+’/STABLE ON SPRINT US; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 27/05/2018 – As Ireland Joins Europe’s Sprint From Catholic Fold, Francis Looks South; 21/05/2018 – Panasonic Announces Autism Sprint Car Sponsorship to Raise Autism Spectrum Disorder Awareness; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Total Retail Postpaid Churn 1.78%; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

