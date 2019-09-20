Apollo Management Holdings LP Stake in Lennar (Call) (LEN) Upped by $36.00 Million; Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake Maintained by Bryn Mawr Trust Company

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.46M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 1.66 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 118,707 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67M, up from 113,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 1.33M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. 7,000 shares were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW, worth $499,268. Shares for $72,070 were bought by Spann Rick. The insider Price Penry W bought 704 shares worth $49,989.

