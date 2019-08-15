Apollo Management Holdings LP Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Cut by $10.88 Million; Hollencrest Securities Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.05. About 19.15M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 1.22 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Management Llc stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 14,513 are owned by Fayerweather Charles. Lvw Advsr Lc holds 51,422 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa reported 0.42% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 2.91% or 4.18 million shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Sa holds 126,851 shares. Drexel Morgan & Communication has invested 3.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilton Mgmt Limited holds 20,046 shares. Community Finance Gru Ltd Liability owns 2.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,456 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability holds 4.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,586 shares. Orca Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 14,433 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd accumulated 1.31M shares or 2.44% of the stock. South Dakota-based First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Webster National Bank N A has 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 91,853 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 35,519 shares to 52,231 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,672 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust holds 0.05% or 58,742 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 8,700 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Narwhal holds 88,288 shares. L S owns 96,066 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id invested in 9,997 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 41.19 million are owned by Tortoise. Hl Fin Service Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 8,006 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 101,154 shares. Sageworth Tru Comm reported 0.01% stake. Silvercrest Asset Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 0.32% or 9,378 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 28,264 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.