Apollo Management Holdings LP Raised Kohls (Put) (KSS) Stake; Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Goldman Sachs BDC has $23 highest and $21 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 13.75% above currents $19.63 stock price. Goldman Sachs BDC had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, March 4. See Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $23.0000 22.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $23 New Target: $21 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $24 New Target: $23 Maintain

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) stake by 539.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp acquired 755,000 shares as Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 895,000 shares with $61.55 million value, up from 140,000 last quarter. Kohls Corp (Put) now has $7.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 644,748 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s: Trend Reversal – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Options Hot as Kohl’s Steps Into Earnings Confessional – Schaeffers Research” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Taps Facebook for New Clothing Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s has $82 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 39.66% above currents $45.59 stock price. Kohl’s had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 22. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $58 target in Thursday, March 14 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7000 target in Wednesday, May 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 29,664 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp invested in 0.01% or 19,132 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has 3,283 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr reported 0.28% stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lord Abbett Lc invested in 505,400 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 0.84% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Foster And Motley Inc holds 0.77% or 77,372 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware stated it has 3,222 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 0.06% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lpl Fin Limited Com holds 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 32,513 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 208,936 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.07% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased Vici Pptys Inc stake by 700,000 shares to 3.25 million valued at $71.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 375,000 shares and now owns 125,000 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 10,536 shares traded. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has declined 5.33% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBD News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Places Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. ‘BBB-‘ Rtgs On Watch Neg; 04/05/2018 – S&P PLACED GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces It Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150%; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC 1Q TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME $35.5M; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL TO CUT ASSET COVERAGE; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC and GSAM Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Base Management Fee From 1.5% to 1.0; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC 1Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC SEEKS HOLDER OK TO CUT ASSET COVERAGE RULE

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. The company has market cap of $791.83 million. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. It has a 21.88 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in United States.