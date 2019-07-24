Apollo Management Holdings LP Maintains Stake in Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO); As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Shares Declined, Global Thematic Partners Lifted Position by $1.56 Million

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 43,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 330,990 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 287,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 432,458 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 09/03/2018 – Lazard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD: CORSO BAVAGNOLI HIRED AS MD IN PARIS; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.44-SHR; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 132,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 1.07 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.00 million shares to 24.13M shares, valued at $628.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 728,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate owns 218,271 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 22,456 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv accumulated 49,200 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 11.10M shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Summit Gp Ltd has 0.5% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 787,132 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Venator Cap Ltd invested in 55,000 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.83% or 37,680 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management Corp stated it has 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, American Century Inc has 0.05% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 989,036 shares. Legal & General Gp Public reported 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 70,371 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 494,510 shares to 222,179 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 110,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,327 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 233,529 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 51,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 229 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.02% or 5.02 million shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com reported 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 17,920 shares. 433,474 are owned by Todd Asset Ltd Liability. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Gradient Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 42 shares. New York-based Midas Mgmt has invested 0.64% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Chemical Fincl Bank owns 9,365 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amg Funds Lc accumulated 25,994 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 2,599 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited owns 7,671 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Incorporated invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).