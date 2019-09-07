Apollo Management Holdings LP Maintains Stake in Kohls (Put) (KSS); As Guangshen Railway Adr (GSH) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Upped Its Stake

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Guangshen Railway Adr (GSH) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 21,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.44% . The institutional investor held 175,542 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 153,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Guangshen Railway Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 11,253 shares traded. Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) has declined 35.45% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GSH News: 20/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd. On Nomination Of Director By Shareholder / Re-Election Or Appointment Of Director Subject To Shareholders’ Approval; 19/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – OUT OF TOTAL COMPENSATION INITIAL COMPENSATION AMOUNT PAYABLE TO CO WILL BE RMB 1.30 BLN; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD – FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB18.33 BLN VS RMB17.28 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – QTRLY REVENUES FROM OPERATIONS RMB4.88 BLN VS RMB4.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 446 MLN VS RMB 282.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY FY NET INCOME 1.02B YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Guangshen Railway Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd; 15/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY 601333.SS 0525.HK GSH.N SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 12.34 PCT Y/Y

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 3.18 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,408 shares to 91,318 shares, valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 108,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,869 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Presidio Inc by 8.93 million shares to 35.13M shares, valued at $519.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

