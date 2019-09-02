Apollo Management Holdings LP Lowered Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Position By $11.72 Million; 2 Analysts Bullish Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) stake by 81.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07M shares as Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH)’s stock declined 13.95%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 235,000 shares with $2.71 million value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) now has $382.60 million valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 256,737 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 10.72% above currents $46.57 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 17. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 1 by Wood. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target. See Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Peer Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $48.5000 New Target: $47.5000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $51 Maintain

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Royal Gold Inc (Prn) stake by 5.00 million shares to 38.50M valued at $38.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS) stake by 755,000 shares and now owns 895,000 shares. Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 637,968 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Victory Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Shell Asset Com stated it has 55,823 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 241,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 71,788 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt reported 20,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc owns 1.53 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 5,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FINAL DEADLINE: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beazer Homes Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Three Directors – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Week Ahead: Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remain – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $24.73M for 3.87 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity. $49,999 worth of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares were bought by MERRILL ALLAN P.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day; 08/05/2018 – Orlando Sentinel: Robbery at Orlando Wells Fargo leaves person in serious condition, deputies say; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 08/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Adds Two Early Stage Companies to Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share