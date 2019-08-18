Apollo Management Holdings LP Lifted Its Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Position by $8.64 Million as Valuation Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Stake

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.57M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 8,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 485,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.88 million, down from 493,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.90M shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 1.58M shares. Boston Prns owns 322,070 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 100,820 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cetera Ltd Co owns 0.09% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 110,037 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc invested in 128,377 shares. Delphi Inc Ma has invested 1.63% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Joel Isaacson Company Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 11,503 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware stated it has 616,570 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, Palisade Cap Limited Liability Com Nj has 0.12% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 219,745 shares. Prudential holds 14,406 shares. Shelton holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1,621 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.55% or 2.38M shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 990,489 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 417,404 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Partners Gp Ag invested in 1.22M shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity. BARTLETT STEVE also bought $3,424 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 700,000 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $71.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10,280 shares to 106,019 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 44,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,229 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 31.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

