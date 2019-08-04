Apollo Management Holdings LP Increases Position in Sprint (Put) (S); Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holding Has Boosted by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 40,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 103,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 63,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 818,022 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 35.04M shares traded or 27.83% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 17/04/2018 – Sprint Smart UC Launch Enables Companies to Elevate Employee Collaboration and Enable Deeper Customer Engagement; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT REMODELING 500 STORES, ADDING NEW STORES; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push; 20/03/2018 – Publicis 2020: Sprint To The Future; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 40,731 shares to 279,386 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 27,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,307 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Company invested in 0.29% or 93,314 shares. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 46,800 shares. Bokf Na owns 20,796 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 62,932 shares. Westwood Gp owns 196,013 shares. Captrust Financial owns 1,334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,300 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Gw Henssler Associates has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Advsr Asset Management stated it has 27,808 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Fiera Corp reported 5,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 641,362 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 95 shares. Reik & Limited Liability Company accumulated 174,363 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grimes & Com Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Gp reported 39,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dodge & Cox reported 103.87M shares stake. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 3.80 million shares. 135,419 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd. Exane Derivatives has 1 shares. Quantum Cap Management stated it has 32,377 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co holds 6,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 162,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ckw Fin Grp Inc reported 4,993 shares. Nomura reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Citigroup accumulated 0.07% or 12.01M shares. Asset reported 0.01% stake.