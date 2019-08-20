Apollo Management Holdings LP Increases Holding in Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC); Klingenstein Fields & Co Increases Holding in Stryker (SYK)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 968,871 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 108.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 34,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 66,854 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 32,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $219.22. About 318,620 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.06 million shares to 856,699 shares, valued at $95.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 155,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,651 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks holds 0.17% or 40,485 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.17% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,442 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 14,479 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc holds 74,627 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Company holds 1,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 141,232 shares. 3,110 are held by Maple Cap Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has 0% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 39 shares. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd has invested 0.98% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Barclays Public Limited reported 472,959 shares stake. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, June 10. $3,600 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Aramark, Chevron, Deere, Exxon, Hecla, Occidental, Urban Outfitters, Whiting and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fee Income, Leerink to Aid SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 20, 2019.