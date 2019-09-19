Apollo Management Holdings LP Increased Position in Lennar (Call) (LEN) by $36.00 Million; As Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered by $1.42 Million Its Position

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.46M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 3.56 million shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 343,457 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix +1% on Q1 revenue beat, raised outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 53 were accumulated by Adirondack Trust. Riverhead Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 350 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 16,656 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 590 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 14,216 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.01% or 4,750 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co owns 255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 21,490 shares stake. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,834 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 151,973 shares. 20,690 were accumulated by Sphera Funds Management Ltd. 22,031 are owned by Covey Advisors Ltd. Valinor Mgmt LP reported 300,294 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11,720 shares to 29,974 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 550,700 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $115.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 236,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,025 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lennar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Single-and-Multifamily Homebuilders in Greater DC – Washington – New York Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0% or 9,872 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com owns 15,791 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Salem Counselors Inc stated it has 1.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Alberta Management has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 69,100 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated accumulated 583,766 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 60,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management has 113,336 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 68,358 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 17,728 shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Manhattan holds 1.07M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 7,800 were accumulated by E&G Advsrs Lp. Cambridge Advisors Inc reported 4,195 shares.