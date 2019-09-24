Apollo Management Holdings LP Increased Its Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Stake by $6.89 Million; As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Boosted Holding

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 325.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 765,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 308,340 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 879,525 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.62 million, up from 873,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 3.99M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 361,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,986 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 11,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 28,777 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 633,467 shares. Donald Smith Company Inc holds 2.69M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc reported 110,230 shares. 18,922 were reported by American International Group Inc Inc. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 803,562 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 271,469 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 2,002 shares. Prudential invested in 525,002 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 20,535 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $46.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 4.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 0% or 51 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt holds 1.16% or 33,193 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.22% or 53.08M shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 3,970 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 7,437 shares. Golub Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 7,520 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.1% or 6.13 million shares. Smithfield holds 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 2,456 shares. 9,487 were accumulated by Rare Infrastructure. Btim owns 8,928 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0.03% or 27,272 shares. Texas Yale Corp has 15,503 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 400 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs reported 76,916 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,173 shares to 315,829 shares, valued at $341.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 75,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).