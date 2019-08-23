Apollo Management Holdings LP Holds Position in Sprint (Put) (S); Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Cut Holding

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 6.16M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 30/03/2018 – Wisconsin DoA: State Settles with Sprint Over Billing and Cancellation Issues; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Elevates Marcelo Claure To Executive Chairman And Appoints Michel Combes As CEO; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 751,549 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 85,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Polar Asset Ptnrs owns 250,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 902,038 were reported by Qs Limited. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 187,786 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Citigroup owns 0.07% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 12.01 million shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,818 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 32,769 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 37,742 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 40,864 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 570,200 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $25.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

