Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Upped Its Sprint (Put) (S) Position by $2.50 Million; Mairs & Power Has Upped Its Intricon Com (IIN) Stake by $1.92 Million as Share Price Declined

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Intricon Corp Com (IIN) by 52.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 76,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 222,998 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 146,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Intricon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 26,270 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 3.52 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 10/04/2018 – NYSE HALT SPRINT CORPORN S.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $5.460000; 14/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Ca; 13/03/2018 – IGEN Networks’ Nimbo Tracking Joins Sprint IoT Factory to Expand Access to Automotive Dealerships; 01/05/2018 – Sprint Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 31,000 shares to 369,000 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 5,825 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 24.26 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 28,730 were accumulated by Park Corporation Oh. 37,742 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Smithfield Tru has 760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communication Incorporated invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Citadel Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 439,860 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested in 0% or 29,667 shares. Carroll Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,774 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.12 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 302,500 shares. Raymond James Advisors Incorporated owns 24,872 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 20,488 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 1,171 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Teton Advsrs stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Bamco Incorporated holds 0.02% or 182,424 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Co Limited Liability Co reported 30,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 98,488 shares. Intll Inc has 4,850 shares. 19,995 are held by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co. Bancorporation Of Mellon invested in 0% or 27,216 shares. Wellington Group Inc Inc Llp holds 0% or 40,766 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Falcon Point Capital Ltd accumulated 21,799 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 493,968 shares to 855,204 shares, valued at $47.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 29,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,065 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).