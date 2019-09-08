Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Upped Holding in Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) by $7.02 Million as Market Value Rose; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Holding by $1.51 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 132,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 1.44M shares traded or 25.89% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 19,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 531,373 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.26M, up from 512,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 937,428 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 2.79 million shares to 863,997 shares, valued at $16.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 46,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,642 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

