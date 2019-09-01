Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Holding by $11.72 Million; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined While Banbury Partners Cut Its Position by $7.29 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 253,043 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc analyzed 115,719 shares as the company's stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 320,979 shares. Highland Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% or 12,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 1.05M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Llc has invested 0.82% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Macquarie Ltd owns 287,817 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 63 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 123,531 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 30,080 shares. 2,982 are owned by Ls Advsr Lc. Pnc Financial Grp reported 2,199 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Caxton Associate Lp holds 0.06% or 6,470 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 157,933 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator – PRNewswire" on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance" published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "SS&C: Assessing The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha" on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "There's A Lot To Like About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "PT Bahana TCW Investment Management Automates Investment Operations with SS&C PORTIA – PRNewswire" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 49,031 shares to 326,929 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "FINAL DEADLINE: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Robbins Arroyo LLP: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit – Business Wire" published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Banging The Drum For Beazer Homes – Seeking Alpha" on August 24, 2018. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Beazer Homes USA, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Important August 5 Deadline in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Securities Class Action – BZH – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0% or 14,092 shares. Assetmark reported 49 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 198,892 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 223,593 shares. 1.64 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 35,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 20,565 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 684,974 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 105,005 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 133,635 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd owns 398,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).