Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Raised By $8.64 Million Its Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Holding; PEPTIDREAM ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (PPTDF) Shorts Down By 6.07%

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) stake by 46.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp acquired 508,500 shares as Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 1.61 million shares with $27.57 million value, up from 1.10M last quarter. Ares Cap Corp (Put) now has $7.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 919,058 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill

PEPTIDREAM INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) had a decrease of 6.07% in short interest. PPTDF’s SI was 1.96M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.07% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 9818 days are for PEPTIDREAM INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:PPTDF)’s short sellers to cover PPTDF’s short positions. It closed at $49.32 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 226,132 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs reported 515,320 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Company holds 0.01% or 10,300 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 0.02% or 2.13M shares. Peoples Serv Corp reported 682 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp accumulated 2.38 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Tcw Gp has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sequoia Advsr Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Aperio Group Limited Liability reported 0% stake. West Oak Capital Lc owns 6,298 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Caxton Assocs LP owns 37,722 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.19% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 285,221 are held by Fincl Advantage Inc. Atwood And Palmer owns 643 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 6.00M shares to 24.13M valued at $628.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ares Cap Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 746,000 shares and now owns 354,000 shares. Capitol Invt Corp Iv was reduced too.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. On Wednesday, February 20 the insider BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,424. 4,500 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.