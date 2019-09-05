Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Stake in Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) by $12.68 Million as Stock Price Rose; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 912,358 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 53,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 186,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 132,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 555,575 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 3.78 million shares to 4.10M shares, valued at $125.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Prn).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720. $3,600 worth of stock was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 5,860 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication owns 1.86 million shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Stifel owns 1.12M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gradient Invs Lc stated it has 1,150 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.37% or 1,621 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson invested in 94,843 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 56,455 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 1.00M shares. Cetera Advisors Lc accumulated 110,037 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 130,054 shares. 15,930 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 5,820 shares.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.27M for 10.29 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

