Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Lennar (Call) (LEN) Stake By $6.37 Million; VANTAGE DRILLING COMPANY COMMON SHARES (VTGDF) Shorts Decreased By 40.6%

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) stake by 34.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 130,000 shares as Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 250,000 shares with $12.27 million value, down from 380,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp (Call) now has $15.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 450,935 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F

VANTAGE DRILLING COMPANY COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) had a decrease of 40.6% in short interest. VTGDF’s SI was 7,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 40.6% from 13,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.0108 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar Corp has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 11.34% above currents $50.07 stock price. Lennar Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Susquehanna has “Neutral” rating and $57 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, June 26. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.09 million for 9.48 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.13% or 10,950 shares. Advsrs Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 9,350 are held by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Raymond James Finance Advsrs reported 60,706 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 119,549 shares. Charter Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,731 shares. 174,121 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Aristotle Cap Ltd invested in 2.18% or 7.49 million shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Prelude Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 15,669 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 665,056 shares. Cap Growth Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 170,000 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 428 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 13,443 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 8,625 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Clearway Energy Inc stake by 1.99 million shares to 2.10M valued at $30.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 302,100 shares and now owns 945,700 shares. Vedanta Ltd was raised too.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $54,000. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. It has a 0.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides construction supervision and activities management services for drilling units owned by others.