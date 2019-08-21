Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Lennar (Call) (LEN) Stake by $6.37 Million as Share Value Declined; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $382,680 as Market Value Declined

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 1.50M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 120,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 128,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 1.03 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zions -4.4% as Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Bank’s Outlook Sparks Nosedive For Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,828 shares. Clover Prtnrs Lp stated it has 2.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,608 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co accumulated 0.28% or 403,943 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 330,170 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 135,328 shares. 5,109 were reported by Horizon Invests Limited Company. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 382,254 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Nordea Inv Ab invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Vanguard Gru Inc owns 21.90M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 258,046 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.09% or 138,500 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 58,989 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16,858 shares to 113,258 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 90,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.40 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.03 million for 9.73 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.