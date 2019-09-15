Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Position in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) as Market Valuation Rose; Winslow Capital Management Holds Position in Union Pacific (UNP)

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 162,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $317.33M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.13M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON BUYS SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FL; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY; 14/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 08:54 AM; 13/04/2018 – Exablate Neuro From INSIGHTEC Takes Top Honor at Edison Awards; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON ACQUIRES SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FLORIDA; 12/04/2018 – Black & Veatch, Synexis effort in fighting illness-causing microbes wins Edison award; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES EDISON INTL OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Greenlots Wins 2018 Edison Award for Vehicle Advancements in Energy and Sustainability

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 116,225 shares to 3.74M shares, valued at $567.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 14,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,554 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bb&T stated it has 124,218 shares. Adirondack has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 423 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.69% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Natl Trust stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bokf Na holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 101,241 shares. Wills Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 17,983 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 19,683 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Llc reported 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Co holds 51,850 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. 41,810 were accumulated by Ashford Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 2,046 shares. Horrell Cap has 89,160 shares for 7.35% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ferguson Wellman stated it has 0.86% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35M for 11.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 585,000 shares to 3.84 million shares, valued at $84.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (Prn) by 6.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 50.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co (Put).

