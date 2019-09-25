Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Holding by $50.25 Million; Stock Price Rose; Harsco (HSC) Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Upped Position by $2.18 Million as Market Value Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 697,415 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 10/04/2018 – EDISON WORKING WITH STATE AGENCIES TO CLARIFY FIRE LIABILITY; 23/05/2018 – PPHE Hotel Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 31; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Edison State Community College’s (OH) Aa2 Enhanced Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 08/03/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 03/18/2018 03:14 AM; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 12/04/2018 – “4DX with ScreenX” Wins Big and Takes Home Silver at the Edison Awards in NYC; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 80,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 349,147 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, up from 268,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 331,984 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 10,212 shares to 14,091 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 211,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 698,107 shares, and cut its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU).

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harsco Metals and Minerals Becomes Harsco Environmental NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harsco Announces Completion of Clean Earth Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Harsco Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Earth, Accelerating its Transformation to a Global Market Leader of Environmental Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 7,952 shares. Encompass Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 292,093 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 656,279 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Incorporated has 63,199 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity owns 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 75,368 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 176,442 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 0.02% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 359,974 shares. Millennium Management reported 130,155 shares stake. 292 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Tarbox Family Office reported 58 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.42% or 643,356 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 47,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tygh Mgmt Inc has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 1.07 million shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Edison International (EIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36 million for 11.79 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt owns 120,668 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 2.50M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 0.01% or 17,189 shares. 933 are owned by Hm Payson. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Caprock Grp Inc reported 3,035 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 61,071 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.49% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Jennison Associates Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 1.38M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 15,097 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 3,154 are owned by Mariner Limited Com. Covington Capital reported 0.02% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Syntal Prns Limited has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Carroll Assocs reported 74 shares.