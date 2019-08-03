Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lifted Holding in Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) by $8.64 Million as Shares Rose; Baldwin Brothers Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Shares Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 205,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22M, down from 208,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 119,429 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 113,051 shares. Moreover, Kessler Inv Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,104 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 21,282 shares. Sterling Investment Incorporated owns 3.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,492 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amg National Comml Bank holds 0.11% or 14,523 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest owns 6.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,390 shares. Roosevelt Grp Inc holds 4.43% or 301,599 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,452 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mgmt holds 2,887 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Tru Co owns 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 700,808 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerigas Ptrn LP (NYSE:APU) by 12,813 shares to 53,645 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 9,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 16,988 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Highlander Capital Limited Com owns 884 shares. Stifel reported 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.86M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Hl Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 246,170 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 489,948 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 161,135 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 5,860 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com holds 0.01% or 676 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Quantitative Mgmt Limited stated it has 32,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 12,725 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 31,000 shares to 369,000 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Presidio Inc by 8.93M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

