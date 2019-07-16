Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lifted By $2.50 Million Its Sprint (Put) (S) Holding; Roumell Asset Management Upped Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) stake by 71.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roumell Asset Management Llc acquired 794,040 shares as Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 1.90 million shares with $5.19 million value, up from 1.11M last quarter. Enzo Biochem Inc now has $183.09 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 56,006 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp acquired 500,000 shares as Sprint Corporation (Put) (S)’s stock declined 0.98%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 3.00 million shares with $16.95M value, up from 2.50M last quarter. Sprint Corporation (Put) now has $29.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 6.69M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Sprint Corp’s First Issuance Of Notes From Spectrum License Securitization Program Following Second Note Issuance And Amendments; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT NAMES MARCELO CLAURE CEO OF SOFTBANK GROUP INTERNATIONAL; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 7,097 shares. Mcf Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 16 shares. Cumberland Incorporated holds 133,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.04% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Financial Counselors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 18,244 shares. 40,864 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 434,753 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 577,745 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 1.19 million shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cetera Advsrs Limited Com owns 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 12,489 shares. Prudential Finance holds 38,345 shares. Caxton Associates LP holds 29,486 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased Vici Pptys Inc stake by 700,000 shares to 3.25M valued at $71.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH) stake by 1.07 million shares and now owns 235,000 shares. Presidio Inc was reduced too.

