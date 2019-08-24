Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Increased Its Stake in Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) by $7.02 Million; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $511,280; Share Value Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 132,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 972,369 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 2,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 21,433 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 24,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18 million shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 31,000 shares to 369,000 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 728,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,000 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,061 shares to 5,210 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

