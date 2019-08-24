Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Increased Its Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Position by $8.64 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Price Rose, Holder Skba Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $964,000

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 1.80M shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 242,170 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, down from 266,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.74 million shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS SIGNED CO-DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH PEARL THERAPEUTICS INC. (PART OF ASTRAZENECA) TO CONDUCT CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF PT027 IN ASTHMA; 24/05/2018 – Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca, Kyowa Pharmaceutical) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 15/05/2018 – DPS GROUP – VALUE OF CONTRACT NOT BEEN DISCLOSED, EXPECTED THAT OVER 100 DPS ENGINEERING PERSONNEL WILL BE WORKING ON ASTRAZENECA PROJECTS; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Oper Pft $696M; 03/04/2018 – GERMANY’S IQWIG SEES NO ADDL BENEFIT IN DAPAGLIFLOZIN+METFORMIN; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 03/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Toyota Trade Actively

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES) by 75,000 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 11.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43.58M shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Management reported 0.01% stake. Blb&B Advsr Limited Com holds 0.02% or 11,467 shares. D E Shaw And owns 5.70M shares. Cetera Ltd holds 110,037 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 6,298 shares. Weybosset Research Mgmt Lc accumulated 24,771 shares. First Manhattan Communications reported 0% stake. Westwood Holdg Grp has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cutter And Brokerage invested in 55,692 shares. Tcw Gp owns 265,568 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 239,868 shares. Glovista Limited Com reported 237,959 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 32,600 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 21,768 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 12,574 were reported by Sequoia Fin.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.16B for 24.77 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 211,700 shares to 757,400 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 50,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.