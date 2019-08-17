Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Position in Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) by $12.68 Million; Smith Moore & Company Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Has Lowered by $430,760

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.57M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 2,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Mngmt Com invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bluecrest Management holds 18,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 58,000 were accumulated by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Commerce L P. West Oak Ltd Company owns 6,298 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 5,820 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Ltd Nj has 0.12% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 219,745 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd reported 11,908 shares stake. Duncker Streett & accumulated 78,650 shares. 696,995 are held by Invesco Ltd. 1.16M were reported by Clearbridge Investments Lc. State Street reported 0% stake. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 7,915 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Delaware stated it has 616,570 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.72% or 126,010 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management Inc has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $27.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 132,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vedanta Ltd.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $245,837 activity. $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 was made by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ARCC Ex-Dividend Reminder – 6/13/19 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: A High-Quality BDC Offering An Attractive 9.3% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fee Income, Leerink to Aid SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix: A Brief But Compelling Case For Being Short – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix (NFLX) Inks Deal With Game of Thrones Creators – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Makes a Big Push Into India – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.54% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 2.34M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Gradient Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Voloridge Mgmt Limited Company holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 403,669 shares. Point72 Asset Lp invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 10,839 were accumulated by Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il. 9,702 are owned by Gladius Mgmt L P. Confluence Wealth Management Lc holds 0.53% or 3,011 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd has invested 5.99% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested in 1.18% or 7,642 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 555 shares. Melvin Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 4.65% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 7,577 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co owns 287,146 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 42,156 shares.