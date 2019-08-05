Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Holding in Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) by $11.72 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Lifted Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 943,001 shares traded or 71.95% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 553,592 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares to 429,000 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) by 225,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.12% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 3,962 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 62,873 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 29,439 shares. Eagle Boston Mngmt Inc reported 32,574 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 3,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 40,290 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 27,784 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,955 shares. 17 are owned by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. 9,505 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Fort Lp owns 457 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 388 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 3,846 shares.

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nu Skin Stock Is Undervalued But Risky – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nu Skin Enterprises To Announce Fourth-Quarter And 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/17: (FRAN) (YTRA) (ORN) Higher; (NUS) (IMRN) (INO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin: Stifel sees another 13% downside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 116,634 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Carroll Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 244,725 shares. Towle And has 3.2% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 2.45 million shares. 36,790 are held by Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Company. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 637,968 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 347,525 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 532 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 65,277 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Company has 40,690 shares. 398,011 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Legal & General Pcl reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 128,632 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Beazer Homes Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Beazer Homes (BZH) – Yahoo Finance” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) CEO Allan Merrill on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Selling The Beazer Homes Rally – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. â€“ BZH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.