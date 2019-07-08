Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Holding in Lennar (Call) (LEN) by $6.37 Million as Stock Value Rose; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Has Decreased by $519,400

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $197.12. About 359,476 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 1.11 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 39,908 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Us Bancshares De accumulated 13,443 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 322,450 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested in 0.25% or 3,053 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 3.07 million shares. 12,502 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Md Sass Invsts Svcs Inc holds 3.23% or 413,192 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0.02% or 475,870 shares. 453 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mgmt Of Virginia Llc reported 26,351 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 500,000 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $16.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 302,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea reported 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tributary Management Llc reported 2,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brinker Cap owns 5,738 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 7,436 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 50 were reported by Salem Counselors. Braun Stacey Associates has 0.78% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Iberiabank invested in 38,197 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.04% stake. Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 2,900 shares. North Star Investment Management accumulated 4,043 shares. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,044 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lazard Asset Lc accumulated 29,474 shares.

