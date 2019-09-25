Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Holding in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by $50.25 Million as Shares Rose; Aflac Com (AFL) Shareholder Park Avenue Securities Trimmed Position by $776,790 as Market Value Rose

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 79.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 14,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 18,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 280,208 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 48,344 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Black & Veatch, Synexis effort in fighting illness-causing microbes wins Edison award; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES FINAL 2018 RATE CASE DECISION BY YR END; 12/04/2018 – Desktop Metal is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner; 07/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group Access Event Set By Edison for May. 14; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award; 12/04/2018 – Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35M for 11.85 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 350 are held by Arrow Fincl Corporation. Eastern Financial Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,983 shares. 21 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman &. First Republic Management Incorporated has 14,481 shares. 3,154 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Corp. 1,269 were reported by Tiverton Asset Ltd. Morgan Stanley holds 1.33 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 161,086 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). , New York-based fund reported 112,378 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0.07% or 65,067 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 6,070 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 2,856 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt Co owns 35,743 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 9,513 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (NYSE:TEN) by 1.06 million shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $13.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (Prn) by 6.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 50.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co (Put).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 63,880 shares to 84,319 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr Isin#Us01609w1027 (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 12.30 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 226 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Llc invested in 3,765 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Raymond James Tru Na has 45,866 shares. Legacy Private Company owns 57,038 shares. Strs Ohio holds 396,328 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The California-based Alpha Cubed Invests Limited has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Drexel Morgan & Com invested 0.2% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Wetherby Asset holds 22,794 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 2.53 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 19,606 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Hemenway Tru Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Campbell Co Invest Adviser Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Horizon Investments Lc holds 13,551 shares. Alberta Investment Corporation holds 775,600 shares.