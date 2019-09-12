Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Position by $50.25 Million; Skyline (SKY) Share Price Rose While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Boosted Its Stake

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 227.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 426,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 614,556 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, up from 187,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 491,192 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 1.07M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: WILL ADVOCATE FOR FIRE LEGISLATION THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Con Edison at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.29; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/07/2018 03:40 AM; 13/04/2018 – Exablate Neuro From INSIGHTEC Takes Top Honor at Edison Awards

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterpises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 18,942 shares to 35,446 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 23,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,278 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.45 million for 11.38 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

