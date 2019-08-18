Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Holding by $12.68 Million; Shares Rose; Sarbit Advisory Services Has Increased Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $1.54 Million; Valuation Rose

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $129.52. About 186,418 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Ptnrs has 106,617 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ar Asset reported 0.17% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Fmr Lc holds 0.01% or 826,538 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fin reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Voya Inv Mgmt Llc owns 9,143 shares. Schaller Inv Inc owns 1.79% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 21,935 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 10,321 shares. Pershing Square Cap Mgmt Lp reported 1.19 million shares. Independent Investors invested in 1.46% or 34,080 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 10,903 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% or 65,496 shares in its portfolio. North Star Mngmt invested in 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Bank Usa owns 2,867 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prospector Partners Limited Company owns 0.08% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 4,675 shares.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $45.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 2,000 shares. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.