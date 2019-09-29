Apollo Management Holdings LP Decreased Its Position in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) as Shares Rose; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Boosted Holding by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 2.14M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/04/2018 – Azuri Wins Edison Award Second Year Running; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.29; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative; 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Cal Edison – 03/26/2018 04:42 PM; 07/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group Access Event Set By Edison for May. 14; 12/04/2018 – Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards; 12/04/2018 – Black & Veatch, Synexis effort in fighting illness-causing microbes wins Edison award; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 169.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 11,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 18,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 740,687 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 374,500 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $40.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 615,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (NYSE:TEN).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG), Edison (EIX) Gain as Newsom Said to Pitch Liquidity Fund – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Edison International Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edison International (EIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Add Edison International (EIX) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested in 272,593 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Toth Financial Advisory Corp has 447 shares. 11,866 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company. Stewart And Patten Lc holds 0.05% or 4,000 shares. 8,487 are owned by Everence Mngmt. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Fincl Architects stated it has 178 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 31,994 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invsts holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 21.55 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 313,678 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 7,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 112 shares in its portfolio. Valueact LP accumulated 700,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 75,131 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 400 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Inc reported 0.01% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,084 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Company Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,409 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 were reported by Yorktown Management Research Inc. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 15,815 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.05% or 6.29M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Corp stated it has 30,704 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.07% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Next Fin Gp Incorporated reported 480 shares stake. Northern owns 1.96M shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc reported 373 shares stake.