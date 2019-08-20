Apollo Management Holdings LP Decreased Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Stake; Weis Markets Has 1.5 Sentiment

Weis Markets Inc (WMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 60 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 40 sold and decreased positions in Weis Markets Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 10.37 million shares, up from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Weis Markets Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 41 New Position: 19.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) stake by 67.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 354,000 shares with $6.07M value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Ares Cap Corp (Call) now has $8.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 806,159 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) stake by 132,500 shares to 250,000 valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Clearway Energy Inc stake by 3.60M shares and now owns 3.96 million shares. Clearway Energy Inc (Call) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital Corp has $2000 highest and $18 lowest target. $19.17’s average target is 1.27% above currents $18.93 stock price. Ares Capital Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ares Capital (ARCC) Now – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ares Capital (ARCC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pl Advisors Lc stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Morgan Stanley invested in 7.37 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 32,691 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 301,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp reported 443,051 shares. Bbr Lc owns 133,827 shares. Blume Capital invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Reliance Company Of Delaware owns 20,097 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hl Serv Limited Com has 246,170 shares. Summit Secs Group Limited Liability accumulated 92,400 shares. 1.13 million are owned by Frontier Invest Mgmt Co. Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank, Virginia-based fund reported 19,996 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. 200 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $3,600 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720. 4,500 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 20,124 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) has declined 29.77% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Weis Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMK); 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Voluntary Recall of Certain Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chips Because of Possible Milk Allergen

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $131,780 activity.

More notable recent Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Weis Markets, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMK) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Weis Markets Reports Results For Second Quarter – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Price Freeze, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts.

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. for 75,702 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 84,796 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.5% invested in the company for 12,041 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.38% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,001 shares.