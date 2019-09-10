Apollo Management Holdings LP Cut Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake; Lmr Partners Llp Has Raised By $1.83 Million Its China Life Insurance Co LTD (LFC) Holding

Lmr Partners Llp increased China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 140,774 shares as China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 1.40M shares with $18.87M value, up from 1.26M last quarter. China Life Insurance Co Ltd now has $102.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 277,029 shares traded. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has risen 0.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 23/03/2018 – China Life expects positive growth for gross written premiums In 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE RENEWAL PREMIUMS MAY RISE 70B YUAN IN 2018:PRESIDENT; 06/03/2018 Fitch Affirms New China Life’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – China Life Insurance Apr Rev NT$24.54B; 09/05/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE APRIL SALES NT$ 24.5BLN :2823 TT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FINAL DIV/SHR 40 RMB CENTS; 20/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPACT OF UPDATE OF DISCOUNT RATE ASSUMPTION OF RESERVES OF CO’S TRADITIONAL INSURANCE CONTRACTS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FY NET PREMIUMS EARNED 506.9B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601336.SS – QTRLY GROSS PREMIUM INCOME RMB 39,434.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 125,000 shares with $3.64 million value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $63.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 2.40M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 19,214 shares to 4,345 valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 29,116 shares and now owns 19,323 shares. Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) was reduced too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Brasseux Murray E, worth $150,000.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 508,500 shares to 1.61M valued at $27.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS) stake by 755,000 shares and now owns 895,000 shares. Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) was raised too.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 13.56 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 21.09% above currents $28.74 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 28,945 shares. Girard Prtnrs invested in 30,401 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Barnett & reported 27,434 shares. South Street Advsr Lc has 18,898 shares. Corda Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 38,448 shares. Prtn Grp Ag reported 89,166 shares. 227,907 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc. Smithbridge Asset Inc De holds 1.35% or 76,939 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj owns 53,179 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Somerset Ltd Llc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Conning Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 465,679 shares. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 0.19% or 390,872 shares. Renaissance Investment Limited Liability Company has 3.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).