Apollo Management Holdings LP Cut Its Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Stake by $50.25 Million as Share Price Rose; As Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Rose, Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lowered by $360,060 Its Holding

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 15,629 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, down from 17,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $216.6. About 880,558 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Goldman-Backed Cryptocurrency Startup Says It’s Profitable; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Says High-Grade Credit Can Absorb Surprise 2018 M&A Rush; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AGREES TO PAY $110 MILLION OVER FOREX CONDUCT; 14/05/2018 – PABLO SALAME AND ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 21/03/2018 – Sigma Appoints Goldman Sachs to Advise on M&A, Strategy; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Scher Sees Appetite for Big LBOs Within Constraints (Video); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN, VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sees More Bond Pain for Italy Given Portugal’s History; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pays Female Staff 56% Less Than Male Colleagues

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 401,382 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 12/04/2018 – Edison Awards Recognize Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS® NEPHROCHECK® Test for Best New Product; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: CHALLENGING TO BUILD NEW GAS PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES METROPOLITAN EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:44 PM; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 28/05/2018 – Nuevolution Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co (Put) by 277,300 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $31.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH) by 765,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.31M for 11.26 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

More recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning owns 5,569 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 46,041 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt invested in 933 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 11,712 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 5,598 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 8,403 shares or 0.08% of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 500 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.12% or 24.59M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 80,516 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 537,836 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Eaton Vance Management has 1.38M shares. Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 78,560 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 3,745 shares to 22,544 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Excalibur Mgmt holds 4,460 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 17,327 shares. Adage Prns Grp Ltd holds 266,600 shares. Baystate Wealth reported 398 shares. Capstone Advsrs Llc holds 15,847 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt holds 1.54% or 25,132 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.29% or 207,646 shares. Permit Lc holds 2.42% or 26,700 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Ltd Liability stated it has 2.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Morgan Stanley holds 1.89 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.06% or 62,608 shares in its portfolio. Condor Mngmt owns 5,788 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability reported 93,123 shares stake.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman’s chief risk officer exiting – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.