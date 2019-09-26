Apollo Management Holdings LP Boosted Its Position in Tenneco (Call) (TEN) by $11.67 Million as Shares Declined; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Increased Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position by $7.47 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (TEN) by 760.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31 million, up from 139,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 369,370 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES THROUGH A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will See Combination of Tenneco’s Ride Performance Business With Federal-Mogul’s Motorparts Business; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 40,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 185,232 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.97M, up from 144,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $169.94. About 1.12 million shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences

