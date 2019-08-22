Apollo Management Holdings LP Boosted Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Holding; California Water Service Group Has 1.52 Sentiment

California Water Service Group (CWT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 94 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 62 trimmed and sold equity positions in California Water Service Group. The investment professionals in our database now own: 35.20 million shares, down from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding California Water Service Group in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 68 New Position: 26.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) stake by 46.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp acquired 508,500 shares as Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 1.61 million shares with $27.57 million value, up from 1.10M last quarter. Ares Cap Corp (Put) now has $8.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 551,221 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 4.39% above currents $18.92 stock price. Ares Capital had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,825 shares in its portfolio. Cipher LP reported 116,284 shares stake. Ssi Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 11,544 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,980 shares. 300 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust owns 12,835 shares. 990,489 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Liability. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 37,500 shares. Fin Advantage reported 285,221 shares. Hap Trading Lc accumulated 58,452 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 417,404 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 207,810 are owned by Sfmg Limited Com. Ftb stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Co has invested 1.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. $3,600 worth of stock was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Thursday, June 20. $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 375,000 shares to 125,000 valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) stake by 130,000 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. Vici Pptys Inc was reduced too.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group for 80,083 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc. owns 22,240 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loudon Investment Management Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 15,120 shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Zacks Investment Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 345,587 shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 42,462 shares traded. California Water Service Group (CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The firm engages in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. It has a 44.15 P/E ratio. It offers its services to approximately 482,400 clients in 100 California communities; approximately 4,400 water and wastewater clients on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 16,700 clients in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,000 water and wastewater clients in the Belen, Los Lunas, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico.